Govt Presented Tax-free, People Friendly Budget: CM

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2022 | 11:52 PM

Govt presented tax-free, people friendly budget: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Wednesday said that despite difficult circumstances, the Punjab government presented a tax-free and people-friendly budget as the people of the province had been given relief in a real sense.

The CM said that under the historic relief package amounting to Rs 200 billion, a 10-kg flour bag was now available at Rs.490. He said that along with this relief package and for providing relief to the poor people, Rs.134 billion subsidized package had also been given under which people would be provided edibles at subsidized rates, said a handout issued here.

Hamza Shahbaz said that resources had been significantly increased for ensuring permanent progress in the education, health and social sectors of South Punjab.

He emphasised that the 15 percent increase in salaries and 5 percent increase in pension would give substantial relief to the government employees. Those government employees of scale 1 to 19, who were not getting other allowances, would be given 15 percent special allowance, he outlined.

He underscored that the government had also increased minimum wage of the labourers from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000.

The chief minister said that free medicines would be provided at all Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals and Health Centres of Punjab from July 1, adding that the cancer patients would also be provided free medicines.

