UrduPoint.com

Govt Presents A Balanced Budget Despite Challenging Conditions: Traders

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2022 | 12:25 PM

Govt presents a balanced budget despite challenging conditions: Traders

The traders, while reacting to the federal budget 2022-23, said that the government had presented a balanced budget despite the challenging circumstances.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :The traders, while reacting to the Federal budget 2022-23, said that the government had presented a balanced budget despite the challenging circumstances.

They said that the decisions taken by the incumbent government would not only help promote the national economy but also benefit the general public and provide relief to the citizens.

Talking to APP, Faisal, a shopkeeper expressed the hope that the government would keep making people-friendly economic decisions in the days to come.

He said that the government had presented a better budget despite difficult economic situation of the country.

"The budget has not only removed the fears of people but also sent a ray of hope among the public that the government cares for them and is taking tangible initiatives to resolve their economic problems," he added.

Another trader at Saddar bazaar, Mushtaq said that most of the people took a sigh of relief after the budget speech as the federal government had made judicious decisions and presented federal budget 2022-23 that has the potential to revive the economy.

He said that the government has also offered much needed relief to the salaried class. The budget has proposed minimizing budget on middle class by increasing taxes on the rich and reducing taxes on the poor and middle class, he added.

Related Topics

Poor Budget Saddar Government

Recent Stories

China sees growth in cloud infrastructure services ..

China sees growth in cloud infrastructure services expenditure

1 hour ago
 U.S. Embassy Launches Academy For Women Entreprene ..

U.S. Embassy Launches Academy For Women Entrepreneurs 2022

2 hours ago
 Expenditures, subsidy on power and gas reduced to ..

Expenditures, subsidy on power and gas reduced to avoid deficits: Miftah

2 hours ago
 Dania Shah becomes top trend as people criticize h ..

Dania Shah becomes top trend as people criticize her

2 hours ago
 VP PAJCCI terms federal budget as relief oriented, ..

VP PAJCCI terms federal budget as relief oriented, balanced

1 hour ago
 Blasphemy of Holy Prophet (PBUH); DHF seeks prose ..

Blasphemy of Holy Prophet (PBUH); DHF seeks prosecution, punishment of BJP offi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.