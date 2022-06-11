Govt presents a balanced budget despite challenging conditions: Traders

The traders, while reacting to the federal budget 2022-23, said that the government had presented a balanced budget despite the challenging circumstances.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :The traders, while reacting to the Federal budget 2022-23, said that the government had presented a balanced budget despite the challenging circumstances.

They said that the decisions taken by the incumbent government would not only help promote the national economy but also benefit the general public and provide relief to the citizens.

Talking to APP, Faisal, a shopkeeper expressed the hope that the government would keep making people-friendly economic decisions in the days to come.

He said that the government had presented a better budget despite difficult economic situation of the country.

"The budget has not only removed the fears of people but also sent a ray of hope among the public that the government cares for them and is taking tangible initiatives to resolve their economic problems," he added.

Another trader at Saddar bazaar, Mushtaq said that most of the people took a sigh of relief after the budget speech as the federal government had made judicious decisions and presented federal budget 2022-23 that has the potential to revive the economy.

He said that the government has also offered much needed relief to the salaried class. The budget has proposed minimizing budget on middle class by increasing taxes on the rich and reducing taxes on the poor and middle class, he added.