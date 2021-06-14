Govt presents balanced budget: Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the provincial government had presented a balanced budget in which relief to all sectors had been ensured.

Talking to the media here with Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, he said the road sector had been given special attention and funds up to Rs 100 billion would be spent on infrastructure development collectively by the ADP and the Federal government.

He said first time in history, separate allocation for every district had been ensured for composite development in every area.

To a question, he said the first session of the assembly was being held in new assembly buildingand every one should respect its sanctity.