UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Govt Presents Balanced Budget': Zafar Ali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:05 PM

'Govt presents balanced budget': Zafar Ali

Anjuman Tajran City Allied Group Vice President Ch Zafar Ali has said the government has presented balanced and people-friendly budget

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Anjuman Tajran City Allied Group Vice President Ch Zafar Ali has said the government has presented balanced and people-friendly budget.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, he said the government had taken solid measures for providing the maximum relief to the people in the budget.

He said the government had taken positive steps for uplift of the country and it would provid the maximum relief to the business community to achieve the objectives.

He also appreciated allocation of maximum funds for education, health, agriculture and energy sectors.

Related Topics

Business Education Budget Agriculture Anjuman Government

Recent Stories

Lahore Developement Authority orders for mutual tr ..

45 seconds ago

Dr Yasmin pays surprise visit to children ward of ..

46 seconds ago

Gold price hit all time high at Rs 72,600 per tola ..

48 seconds ago

Kashmiris resolute to take liberation struggle to ..

17 minutes ago

Afghan Lawmakers Fail to Elect Lower Chamber Speak ..

50 seconds ago

3 CRPF men killed, six injured in Islamabad attack ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.