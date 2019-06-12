'Govt presents balanced budget': Zafar Ali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Anjuman Tajran City Allied Group Vice President Ch Zafar Ali has said the government has presented balanced and people-friendly budget

In a statement issued here Wednesday, he said the government had taken solid measures for providing the maximum relief to the people in the budget.

He said the government had taken positive steps for uplift of the country and it would provid the maximum relief to the business community to achieve the objectives.

He also appreciated allocation of maximum funds for education, health, agriculture and energy sectors.