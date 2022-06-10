UrduPoint.com

Govt Presents Balanced, Pro-people Budget

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Former President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Nadeem Rauf said that the government has presented balanced and pro-people budget which is surprising in that hard economic situation of the country

Talking to ptv after budget speech, he said the government has announced unexpected relief packages to help the poor people of the country.

Talking to ptv after budget speech, he said the government has announced unexpected relief packages to help the poor people of the country.

In budget 2022-23, the government has reduced taxes on agriculture, raw pharmaceutical materials and renewable energy and other necessary supplies.

Nadeem said the government has increased the salaries of employees' upto 15 percent and allocates pension fund Rs 530 to minimize the impact of inflation.

