Govt presents balanced, pro-poor budget despite financial pressure: Hassaan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Former Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Hassaan Riaz has termed the proposed budget 2023-24 as a balanced and pro-poor budget despite the financial crunch being faced by the country.

Talking to APP on Friday, he said that the government had provided relief to all sections of life like employees, pensioners, farmers, traders, exporters, services, senior citizen and widows.

Hassaan Riaz said that the government had introduced several initiative for the agriculture sector which would play a vital role in the economy. He added that the government was facing hard time because of the anti-state economic policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He hoped the country would grow stronger due to the policies of the coalition government and it would successfully regained growth potential set by the PML-N previous government.