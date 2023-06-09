Govt presents best budget despite economic challenges: Dhandla

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla on Friday praised the government's presentation of a people-friendly budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 despite challenging circumstances.

Talking to media outside the Parliament, he hoped that the budget would bring ease to the lives of the common man and acknowledged that the government was aware of the problems faced by the masses due to inflation and price hikes.

Dhandla mentioned that the government had announced various measures to provide relief, including a significant increase of up to 35 percent in the salaries of government employees who were greatly affected by the price hike.

He commended the decision to increase salaries despite economic challenges, emphasizing the government's commitment to providing relief to the salaried class and the masses.

He also highlighted the measures announced to increase tax revenue and boost the country's economy. He mentioned that minimum taxes were announced to avoid burdening the people and the business community was encouraged through various incentives.

He acknowledged that the coalition government had made tough decisions to put the economy on the right track, even risking their political future.

Dhandla expressed hope that the measures introduced by the Federal government would bring economic prosperity and provide facilities to the general public.