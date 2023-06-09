UrduPoint.com

Govt Presents Best Budget Despite Economic Challenges: Dhandla

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Govt presents best budget despite economic challenges: Dhandla

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla on Friday praised the government's presentation of a people-friendly budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 despite challenging circumstances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla on Friday praised the government's presentation of a people-friendly budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 despite challenging circumstances.

Talking to media outside the Parliament, he hoped that the budget would bring ease to the lives of the common man and acknowledged that the government was aware of the problems faced by the masses due to inflation and price hikes.

Dhandla mentioned that the government had announced various measures to provide relief, including a significant increase of up to 35 percent in the salaries of government employees who were greatly affected by the price hike.

He commended the decision to increase salaries despite economic challenges, emphasizing the government's commitment to providing relief to the salaried class and the masses.

He also highlighted the measures announced to increase tax revenue and boost the country's economy. He mentioned that minimum taxes were announced to avoid burdening the people and the business community was encouraged through various incentives.

He acknowledged that the coalition government had made tough decisions to put the economy on the right track, even risking their political future.

Dhandla expressed hope that the measures introduced by the Federal government would bring economic prosperity and provide facilities to the general public.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Parliament Budget Man Price Afzal Khan Media Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tour kicks off in R ..

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tour kicks off in Rio de Janeiro

4 minutes ago
 Israeli Prime Minister Postpones Discussion of Con ..

Israeli Prime Minister Postpones Discussion of Controversial Settlement Plan - R ..

59 seconds ago
 UAE national banks provided AED735.2 bn in cumulat ..

UAE national banks provided AED735.2 bn in cumulative trade, industry credit unt ..

34 minutes ago
 CBUAE&#039;s gold reserves up to AED17.413 bn by e ..

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserves up to AED17.413 bn by end of March

34 minutes ago
 Turkish DenizBank Closes Russian Accounts With Les ..

Turkish DenizBank Closes Russian Accounts With Less Than $85 - Source

1 minute ago
 Consumer Prices in Moldova Up 16.3% in May - Stati ..

Consumer Prices in Moldova Up 16.3% in May - Statistics

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.