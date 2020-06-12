Govt presents best budget in difficult circumstances: Minister

Punjab Minister for Excise,Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government had presented the best budget in difficult circumstances

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Excise,Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government had presented the best budget in difficult circumstances.

In his statement issued here on Friday regarding the Federal budget, the minister said the PTI had won hearts of the nation by presenting tax free budget, adding that no new tax had been imposed in the budget.

He mentioned that taxpayers had been provided facilities, adding that the PTI government had given significant relief in taxes.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had won the hearts of people by presenting thebusiness-friendly budget.