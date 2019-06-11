Govt presents best budget in prevailing economic conditions: Shabbar Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi on Tuesday said the government had presented a best budget in prevailing economic conditions.

Talking to media here outside the parliament house, he made it clear that there was no new tax on those who were in tax net already while taxes would be on only those who were out of tax net.

Shabbar Zaidi said this was not a simple budget as this was prepared on long-term planning.

He expressed the hope that the government would achieve the target fixed to collect the tax. He said the opposition parties were wrongly saying that the government has imposed indirect taxes on people.

He said the government has pointed those areas where there were issues regarding paying of taxes besides problems in system. He said that efforts were being made to make everyone tax filler.