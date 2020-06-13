UrduPoint.com
Govt Presents Best, Historical Budget In Prevailing Situation: Ghazala

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 12:18 AM

Govt presents best, historical budget in prevailing situation: Ghazala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Ghazala Safi Friday said the government presented a best and historical fiscal budget 2020-21 with this critical and prevailing situation of the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to ptv, she said that Rs 208 billion allocated for Ehsass Emergency Cash programme to financially facilitate the deprived segments of the society.

The government was empowering the youth through Kamyab Jawan programme and no jobs would be created for unemployed and skills youth, she added.

Ghazala Safi said huge amounts earmarked in the Federal budget for different sectors such as health, education, food and especially for agriculture to provide relief to the farmers from locust.

She said the government had not imposed any new tax in order to boost the business activities in the country and it was facilitating the industry sector to strengthen the domestic industry which would pave the ways to enhance export.

