Govt Presents Finance Bill 2024 In National Assembly
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 09:16 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The government on Wednesday introduced the Finance Bill, 2024, in the National Assembly, aimed at implementing the financial proposals of the federal government for the next fiscal year, 2024-25.
The bill was introduced by Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, who also delivered the speech for the Federal Budget.
The annual budget statement for the Financial Year 2024-25 including revised estimates for the financial year 2023-24, the demands for grants and appropriations for the financial year 2022-25 and Regular and Technical supplementary grants for the financial years 2022-23 and 2023 -24 and excess budget statement for the financial year 2022-23, were also presented in the house by the minister.
The session was presided over by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, with the presence of the Leader of the House (Prime Minister) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
The Finance Bill 2024 holds significant importance as it outlines the government's financial roadmap and policies for the coming year. The bill will undergo scrutiny and discussions in the National Assembly before being enacted into law, shaping the financial landscape for the year ahead.
