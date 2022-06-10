UrduPoint.com

Govt Presents People Friendly Budget For FY 2022-23: Sardar Yousuf

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Govt presents people friendly budget for FY 2022-23: Sardar Yousuf

Fiscal Budget 2022-23 is the true depiction of coalition government policies through which the economy of the country would be stabilized

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Fiscal Budget 2022-23 is the true depiction of coalition government policies through which the economy of the country would be stabilized.

This was stated by the PML-N member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly Sardar Yousuf while talking to APP here on Friday.

He further said that the Primary focus of the provincial budget was to create economic stability and job opportunities in the country which PML-N and other political parties had promised to the masses.

The MPA said that the proposed increase of 15 percent increase in the salary of the Federal government employees, and a five percent increase in pension would be a reasonable relief for the well-being of the employees keeping in view the current economic situation.

Sardar Yousuf said that the federal government would have to bear additional expenses of billions of rupees owing to an increase in the pay and pension of the employees which is not only commendable but also exemplary.

He said that the allocation of funds under the new employment scheme for the youth loan programme up to 500000 rupees would be a game changer for youth in fiscal budget 2022-23.

Related Topics

Assembly Loan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Job Government Billion Employment

Recent Stories

SP Health Secy appoints focal persons for monitori ..

SP Health Secy appoints focal persons for monitoring in hospitals, health centre ..

16 seconds ago
 Lahore Development Authority demolishes various il ..

Lahore Development Authority demolishes various illegal structures

17 seconds ago
 Protective embankments to reduce floods' damages: ..

Protective embankments to reduce floods' damages: Arshad Ayub

22 seconds ago
 Mohsin Dawar terms Budget 2022-23 as good in diffi ..

Mohsin Dawar terms Budget 2022-23 as good in difficult economic situation

2 minutes ago
 Govt. lays finance bill in Senate

Govt. lays finance bill in Senate

2 minutes ago
 China will 'not hesitate to start war' over Taiwan ..

China will 'not hesitate to start war' over Taiwan, Beijing tells US

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.