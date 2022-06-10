Govt presents people friendly budget for FY 2022-23: Sardar Yousuf

Fiscal Budget 2022-23 is the true depiction of coalition government policies through which the economy of the country would be stabilized

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Fiscal Budget 2022-23 is the true depiction of coalition government policies through which the economy of the country would be stabilized.

This was stated by the PML-N member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly Sardar Yousuf while talking to APP here on Friday.

He further said that the Primary focus of the provincial budget was to create economic stability and job opportunities in the country which PML-N and other political parties had promised to the masses.

The MPA said that the proposed increase of 15 percent increase in the salary of the Federal government employees, and a five percent increase in pension would be a reasonable relief for the well-being of the employees keeping in view the current economic situation.

Sardar Yousuf said that the federal government would have to bear additional expenses of billions of rupees owing to an increase in the pay and pension of the employees which is not only commendable but also exemplary.

He said that the allocation of funds under the new employment scheme for the youth loan programme up to 500000 rupees would be a game changer for youth in fiscal budget 2022-23.