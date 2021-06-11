Govt presents people friendly budget: Kastro

Provincial Minister for Culture & Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro welcomed the financial budget 2021-22 and termed it people friendly

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Culture & Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro welcomed the financial budget 2021-22 and termed it people friendly.

Commenting on the budget speech here Friday, the minister said that the government had fulfilled its promise with the nation by presenting a people friendly and tax free budget.

He said that inflation and poverty would be eliminated and the living standard of the people would improve due to the steps taken in the budget.

Khayal Ahmed Kastro said that trade and industrial activities would boost in the country as the government had provided relief to the industrial sector.

He said that the PTI government in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had succeeded in steering the country out of crisis besides coping with the coronavirus pandemic. The minister said that the government had provided relief to the common man in the budget.

He said that announcement of interest free loans in the budget for purchase of tractors and agriculture tools were positive steps of the government which will help to enhance the agriculture yield.