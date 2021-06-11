Govt presents people-friendly budget: Riaz Fatyana

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice Riaz Fatyana Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has presented a people-friendly and balanced budget and the middle and lower classes of society have been given incentives in the budget 2020-21.

Talking with media outside the parliament, he said that despite the fact that Pakistani economy was under pressure due to corona pandemic but the government had provided a reasonable relief to the lower classes. He said that salaried classes had also been provided relief by increasing their salaries by 10 percent.

He said that interest-free loans would be given to common citizens and farmers, adding that these steps would be helpful in increasing local production and agriculture.

He said that reduction in several taxes would also decrease burden on common people as prices of commodities would be reduced.

He said that the PTI government had also suggested a huge budget for the health sector and more projects would be introduced for people according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that reduction in taxes on small cars would also encourage lower class to easily buy cars, which would also encourage the car manufacturing companies to launch new economical vehicles, adding that the sector would bring more investment in the country.