'Govt presents pro-people budget'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Umar Aftab on Friday termed the Federal budget people-friendly and appreciated the PTI government for presenting pro-people budget in difficult economic conditions due to coronavirus.

Talking to APP, he said the government had given the maximum relief to the common man, adding that the government had taken solid steps to put the country on path to progress and prosperity.

The budget had won hearts of the masses,he said and added that the government had presentedtax-free budget and given a big relief to the business community.