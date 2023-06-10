UrduPoint.com

Govt Presents Realistic, Poor Centric Budget In Tough Times: Bilal Kayani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Govt presents realistic, poor centric budget in tough times: Bilal Kayani

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani said the government has priorities to bring structural reforms, and injected growth, expand tax net, increase export in the budget to fix the economy on growth oriented mode.

In view of the economic condition, the government has fixed realistic targets besides formulated long, medium and short terms policies to bring economic stability in the country.

The budget has reflecting the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to put forward the economic growth and continuity in the development process in the country.

The government has taken multiple measures to provide relief to the public and sow the seeds of structural reforms, enhancement of export and growth.

The government has estimated to decline the inflation rate to 21 percent, while targeted growth rate for the year 2023-24 has set as 3.5 percent.

He further said that the government has decreased the petroleum prices twice in a month that significantly impact the inflation in the country.

Due to best economic policies of the government, the current account deficit and trade deficit has witnessed huge reduction in the outgoing financial year.

He termed it a pro-agriculture and historic budget as the government has given relief to agriculture sector.

The government has expanded the allocation for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to facilitate maximum number of people and increased the stipend up to 25 percent.

The government has earmarked fund to provide targeted subsidy trough utility store corporation to the poor segment of society is in dire need of relief at this time.

The government has announced the increment of minimum wages and several initiatives for youth to provide employment opportunities and utilize their energies for the progress of the country.

The government has allocated Rs1 billion to provide health insurance facilities for working journalists.

More Stories From Pakistan

