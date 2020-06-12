Govt presents tax-free budget: Aleem Khan

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday termed the federal budget the best one under the prevailing circumstances

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday termed the Federal budget the best one under the prevailing circumstances.

Expressing his views on the budget , he said, " The federal government has presented outstanding budget under the current economic pressures.

" He said that giving tax-free budget was a big achievement of the present government, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully aware of problems of the common man.

Aleem Khan said the budget would help in raising the living standard of people besidesputting the country on the path to progress and prosperity.