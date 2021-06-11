UrduPoint.com
Govt Presents Tax Free Budget: MPA

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:57 PM

Govt presents tax free budget: MPA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has presented a tax free people friendly financial budget 2021-22 and provided relief to the common man.

The government had reduced taxes and duties and provided relief to different sectors including trade, industry and agriculture in the budget. These views were expressed by the Member of Provincial Assembly, Chairman FDA Ch Latif Nazar while responding on budget speech here on Friday.

He said that the government had announced a tax free budget and saved the traders and people from additional financial burden in the shape of taxes.

He said that the government had taken positive steps to cope with COVID-19 and saved the country's economy.

Latif said that the business sector had been provided relief in the budget and difficulties of deprived segments of the society had also been kept in view.

He said that Ehsaas Programme would continue for the provision of financial relief to poor families in the country as the government had allocated an amount of Rs 260 billion in the budget.

He said that special focus had been given to education, health and agriculture sectors and huge funds had been allocated for the promotion of these sectors.

The MPA said that special funds had been allocated in the budget for enhancing agriculture production in the country.

The announcement of interest free loans up to Rs 150,000 for farmers, 10 percent increase in salaries and pension and increase in minimum wages rate up to Rs 20,000 were very positive steps of the government, he said.

