Govt Primary Schools Hold Annual Sports Prize Distribution Ceremony
Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 06:07 PM
A grand annual sports prize distribution ceremony for students from 62 government primary schools in the Abbottabad circle was organized on Tuesday at Primary School No. 4. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad
Sardar Sanaullah Khan, attended the event as the chief guest. Sub-Divisional education Officer Shafiq-ur-Rehman Abbasi, ASDOs Rab Nawaz Khan, Bilal Khan, Aamir Afridi, and Jafar Rehman, along with President of the Private Education Network Khaliq Dad Khan, Sports Secretary Sarfaraz Mughal, and head teachers Zahid Tanoli and Naeem Abbasi, teachers and top-performing students also graced the occasion.
The event showcased a variety of student performances, such as naat recitations, speeches in urdu and English, patriotic songs, and theatrical skits, which earned applause from the audience.
Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner praised the dedication of teachers and the impactful curricular and extracurricular activities in government schools. He highlighted the importance of such events in nurturing student talent and pledged support, including funding for district-level competitions and the provision of conveyance allowances for teachers.
As a gesture of encouragement, the Deputy Commissioner awarded a personal cash prize of 20,000 to outstanding students. Trophies and certificates were distributed to those who excelled in different sports categories.
In overall school rankings, Primary School No. 4 claimed the first position, followed by Primary School Meera Tal and Primary School Upper Kunj in second and third places, respectively.
