Govt Prioritizes Climate Change With Proactive Measures: Romina Khurshid
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, emphasized on Tuesday that Pakistan was facing significant threats and challenges from climate change.
Speaking to the private news channel, she stated that a proactive approach is being adopted to address this critical issue.
"Whenever the prime minister attends international events, the climate change agenda remains a top priority. The government is working to collaborate and coordinate with provincial authorities to ensure Pakistan fulfills its international environmental commitments, she said.
Romina highlighted that, under the Prime Minister’s instructions, a comprehensive mechanism has been established to meet environmental targets.
This includes setting clear guidelines to strengthen provincial coordination, she added.
She said that a three-point strategy to combat and prevent smog, focusing on pollution control, energy transition, and environmental regulation.
"This strategy will guide every government in achieving long-term environmental goals," she added.
Romina applauded the "Breathe Pakistan" initiative, aimed at raising public awareness about climate issues.
She also urged the media to play a pivotal role in educating the public about environmental challenges.
“A wider awareness regarding climate change through engaging campaigns on multiple mediums is needed,” she added.
