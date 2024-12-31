Open Menu

Govt Prioritizes Climate Change With Proactive Measures: Romina Khurshid

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Govt prioritizes climate change with proactive measures: Romina Khurshid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, emphasized on Tuesday that Pakistan was facing significant threats and challenges from climate change.

Speaking to the private news channel, she stated that a proactive approach is being adopted to address this critical issue.

"Whenever the prime minister attends international events, the climate change agenda remains a top priority. The government is working to collaborate and coordinate with provincial authorities to ensure Pakistan fulfills its international environmental commitments, she said.

Romina highlighted that, under the Prime Minister’s instructions, a comprehensive mechanism has been established to meet environmental targets.

This includes setting clear guidelines to strengthen provincial coordination, she added.

She said that a three-point strategy to combat and prevent smog, focusing on pollution control, energy transition, and environmental regulation.

"This strategy will guide every government in achieving long-term environmental goals," she added.

Romina applauded the "Breathe Pakistan" initiative, aimed at raising public awareness about climate issues.

She also urged the media to play a pivotal role in educating the public about environmental challenges.

“A wider awareness regarding climate change through engaging campaigns on multiple mediums is needed,” she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Guide Media From Government Top

Recent Stories

Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entr ..

Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai ..

Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..

46 minutes ago
 "The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to G ..

"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame

47 minutes ago
 realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with In ..

Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..

48 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic ..

1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner

1 hour ago
 Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran K ..

Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan

1 hour ago
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important ..

Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters

1 hour ago
 ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for Peo ..

ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination

2 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s ..

Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..

2 hours ago
 Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Y ..

Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night

2 hours ago
 ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khur ..

ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 20 ..

Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan