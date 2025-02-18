Govt. prioritizes expansion, reconstruction of motorway network: Gul Asghar Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Communication Gul Asghar Khan Tuesday informed that the government's top priority was to enhance the motorway network, including the reconstruction of M-6, which would now extend directly to Karachi.

In response to a calling attention notice regarding the collection of extra toll taxes at various locations on the Karachi-Hyderabad M-9 motorway, he clarified that despite rising costs, the government had not increased toll rates in the past six years.

“The recent toll hikes were implemented gradually, rather than imposing a 100% increase at once,” he said. “We have limited the toll increase to 33% to minimize the burden on the public, and this will be the last adjustment for the foreseeable future.”

He acknowledged that the M-9 motorway was built through densely populated areas, leading to multiple entry points and incomplete fencing.

He said that the project is being pursued through multiple financing models, including Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), Pakistan Highway Development (PHD) initiatives, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He further detailed that the project had been divided into six packages of 50 kilometers each, with two packages set to be uploaded for bidding soon.

“Once completed, the M-6 will replace the existing M-9, featuring a new alignment that bypasses urban areas, ensuring a smoother and more efficient route, similar to Punjab’s motorways,” Khan explained.

The initiative aims to improve connectivity, enhance road safety, and facilitate smoother transportation for commuters and businesses across the country.

The government has outlined a comprehensive plan to revamp the motorway infrastructure in Sindh, emphasizing the project’s strategic importance for national connectivity.

He highlighted the progress made since he assumed office a year ago. “Unlike previous governments, we have acted swiftly. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, we decided from day one that we needed to replace the old alignment of the M-6,” he added.

Despite delays caused by financial closures, he said the government had successfully prepared the necessary feasibility studies and finalized the new alignment for the M-9.

Addressing concerns about funding, he noted that financial closure had been achieved by December 2023, although inflation and Currency fluctuations had slowed progress.

“The motorway is not just for Sindh; it’s for all of Pakistan. Our ministry has worked harder on this project in the past year than any government in the past 70 years,” he added.

He said that the new alignment would ensure better safety and efficiency, addressing long-standing issues related to population density and inadequate fencing. The project is now part of a multi-pronged approach involving Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and initiatives under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“The new motorway will significantly improve connectivity, reduce travel time, and ensure the safety of commuters, while boosting economic activities across the region,” he said.

“We are confident that in the coming months, the public will witness the results of our efforts, and the project will transform the transportation landscape of Sindh and beyond,” he added.

