Govt prioritizes provision of facilities to people in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash, Saturday said provincial government has prioritized provision of clean drinking water, communication, security and sports facilities across the province.

He expressed these views during his visit to constituency PK-77. He inspected the ongoing developmental schemes and met with local people including shopkeepers, laborers, bakers, taxi drivers, youth and elders in order to get their opinion for future projects initiation.

He urged masses to extend their cooperation to all departments as the second wave of COVID 19 gripped the entire world and the provincial government has also taken precautionary measures to tackle the situation. He said people should stay away from crowded places and use masks to beat the pandemic.

Kamran Bangash said previous rulers worked nothing during their tenure but looted public money at large. He said after came into power, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government has taken hard decisions to get the country's economy back on track.

He added that propaganda was hatched by some anti-state elements however, despite all the difficulties, Prime Minister Imran Khan has foiled all the conspiracies.

Bangash said doors of PTI were always open for public where everyone would be dealt equally. He said all available resources would be utilized for resolve of people's problems. He said operations against several unlawful activities have been launched including criminals, price-hike, hoarding and other law breakers. He warned stern action against violators.