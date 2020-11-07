UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Prioritizes Provision Of Facilities To People In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 07:24 PM

Govt prioritizes provision of facilities to people in KP

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Saturday said provincial government has prioritized provision of clean drinking water, communication, security and sports facilities across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash, Saturday said provincial government has prioritized provision of clean drinking water, communication, security and sports facilities across the province.

He expressed these views during his visit to constituency PK-77. He inspected the ongoing developmental schemes and met with local people including shopkeepers, laborers, bakers, taxi drivers, youth and elders in order to get their opinion for future projects initiation.

He urged masses to extend their cooperation to all departments as the second wave of COVID 19 gripped the entire world and the provincial government has also taken precautionary measures to tackle the situation. He said people should stay away from crowded places and use masks to beat the pandemic.

Kamran Bangash said previous rulers worked nothing during their tenure but looted public money at large. He said after came into power, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government has taken hard decisions to get the country's economy back on track.

He added that propaganda was hatched by some anti-state elements however, despite all the difficulties, Prime Minister Imran Khan has foiled all the conspiracies.

Bangash said doors of PTI were always open for public where everyone would be dealt equally. He said all available resources would be utilized for resolve of people's problems. He said operations against several unlawful activities have been launched including criminals, price-hike, hoarding and other law breakers. He warned stern action against violators.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister World Sports Education Water Visit Money Criminals All From Government PK-77

Recent Stories

Constable Proclaimed Offender arrested

1 minute ago

Head of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Council of Minist ..

1 minute ago

Wasa says utilising resources for provision of cle ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus 2nd wave may be much severe, warns Dr ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 12 more lives, infects 620 others

5 minutes ago

Over 40 Protesters Arrested in Minsk on Saturday - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.