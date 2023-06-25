Open Menu

Govt Prioritizes Reconstruction, Rehabilitation Of Flood Hit Areas: Sherry Rehman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Govt prioritizes reconstruction, rehabilitation of flood hit areas: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Sunday highlighted that the government has prioritized the reconstruction and rehabilitation of areas affected by floods in the Federal budget 2023-24.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, she expressed disappointment that the international community seems to have overlooked the plight of those affected by the devastating disaster in Pakistan last year.

The minister further acknowledged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's unwavering efforts in advocating for climate justice during a conference held in Paris.

His representation aimed to raise awareness and seek global support for addressing climate-related challenges faced by Pakistan, she expressed.

Meanwhile, Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada commended the government for introducing various incentives for farmers in the budget. He expressed his belief that these measures would contribute to the overall growth of the agriculture sector which was crucial for the country's economic development.

