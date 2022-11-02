UrduPoint.com

Govt Prioritizes Welfare Of Poor Segments; Faisal Kundi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi urges the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal to increase its outreach to the disadvantaged segments of society across the country

Amir Fida Paracha, Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal briefed the SAPM during the meeting held at the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety.

On this occasion, the senior management of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal were also present who replied the queries of SAPM.

Managing Director briefed the SAPM on all components of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal including organizational structure, legal mandate, Bait-ul-Mal board, HR and different programs / schemes.

The SAPM was also briefed about health, education, child protection and other social safety programmes.

The SAPM was briefed that so far 314 surgeries of Cochlear Implant have been done within the budgetary allocations of Rs. 332.29 Million.

Faisal Karim Kundi stressed the need to engage donor agencies to ensure provision of Cochlear Implant services to the maximum number of children.

Briefing about the education initiatives, the management of the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal informed that education sstipends are provided to poor students from tenth grade to Ph.

D, and professional education like MBBS, Engineering etc and total of 21,249 scholarships have been granted during last four years with Rs. 593 million.

The SAPM stressed the need to project different initiatives of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal in the media for education and awareness of the beneficiaries.

Faisal Karim Kundi was also informed that in 163 Women Empowerment Centers 277,328 women have been trained in cutting, drafting, tailoring, hand embroidery, machine embroidery, hand knitting, fabric painting, block printing, zari work, beautician, computer, khadi work and dresses etc.

Briefing about the artificial limbs and customized wheel chairs MD, PBM informed that in four years PBM has spent Rs. 430 million on 23,157 persons with disabilities.

He added that at Shelter Homes free night stays and breakfasts were served to 616,500 people and free dinners were served to 5,515,357 people across Pakistan.

Through the Roti Sab Key Liye initiative 3,387,595 meals have been served.

Faisal Karim Kundi appreciated social welfare initiatives of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and said that welfare of the poor and marginalized segments of society is our top priority.

