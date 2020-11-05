Govt prioritizing development of backward areas: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday said provision of equal opportunities to people of remote and backward areas was among topmost priorities of government.

He was chairing a meeting of District Development Advisory Committee held in Alpuri, Shangla District.

He said that delay in projects underway in Shangla district would not be tolerated adding policy of merit and transparency would be ensured in developmental projects.

Provincial Minister said Shagla District would be developed to make it a tourist attraction. He said that development would usher area into a new phase of progress and change socio-economic conditions of area people.

He also directed concerned authorities to ensure completion of developmental projects within stipulated time limit keeping in view expectations of public.