Govt prioritizing development of Balochistan: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said for the first time in the country's history, the present government was taking steps for the development of Balochistan on priority basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said for the first time in the country's history, the present government was taking steps for the development of Balochistan on priority basis.

The prime minister was talking to his special assistant Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, who called on him, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He said the talented young workforce of the province was a precious asset of the country.

During the meeting, the issues related to the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the province, their return to homes and the progress on the ongoing uplift projects in the province were discussed.