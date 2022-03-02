UrduPoint.com

Govt Prioritizing Development Of Balochistan: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Govt prioritizing development of Balochistan: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said for the first time in the country's history, the present government was taking steps for the development of Balochistan on priority basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said for the first time in the country's history, the present government was taking steps for the development of Balochistan on priority basis.

The prime minister was talking to his special assistant Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, who called on him, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He said the talented young workforce of the province was a precious asset of the country.

During the meeting, the issues related to the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the province, their return to homes and the progress on the ongoing uplift projects in the province were discussed.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Young Progress Media Government

Recent Stories

Punjab govt to devise strategy to control genetic ..

Punjab govt to devise strategy to control genetic disorders: Dr Yasmin

2 seconds ago
 Pak govt releases 30pc of funds to AJK under PSDP

Pak govt releases 30pc of funds to AJK under PSDP

46 seconds ago
 ANF arrests two drug peddlers for supplying narcot ..

ANF arrests two drug peddlers for supplying narcotics to students

47 seconds ago
 Three die, 24 injured in Quetta blast

Three die, 24 injured in Quetta blast

49 seconds ago
 Guard of honour for nurses to acknowledge their se ..

Guard of honour for nurses to acknowledge their services

52 seconds ago
 CPWB takes 36 child beggars in protective custody

CPWB takes 36 child beggars in protective custody

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>