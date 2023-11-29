Govt prioritizing development of Balochistan with focus on law & order: Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki

Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday said the Caretaker government is prioritizing the development of the area with a focus on law and order, education, healthcare and infrastructure

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday said the Caretaker government is prioritizing the development of the area with a focus on law and order, education, healthcare and infrastructure.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the 12th National Workshop Balochistan at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here.

Secretary Planning Lal Jan Jaffar gave a detailed briefing to the participants of the workshop on the overall budget of Balochistan, governance, regime priorities, development projects, challenges and future strategies.

Addressing the participants, Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that investment in the natural resources sector could create economic opportunities and employment opportunities for the local population.

He said that that is why comprehensive measures are being taken to invest in natural resources in Balochistan so that economic and financial activities could be accelerated by attracting global and national investors and employment opportunities to be created.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that Balochistan is a province of hospitality and traditions and we are trying our best to provide life and financial security to the people by restoring the ideal peace of the past here.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, Additional Chief Secretary Development and Planning Abdul Saboor Kakar, Secretary Finance Babar Khan briefed the participants of National Workshop Balochistan about the economic and economic development of Balochistan, required and available resources, peace and security and investment opportunities informed about the sectors.

The questions of the participants were answered.

At the end of the program, Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki and Chief Organizer of National Workshop Balochistan Brigadier Sajjad Hussain exchanged vows.