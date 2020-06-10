Govt prioritizing jobs-oriented sectors, agriculture, upgradation of public health system: Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government was prioritizing sectors promising job opportunities for the youth, besides the agriculture sector and up-gradation of public health system in the country. He was chairing a meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC), which approved the National Development Outlay 2020-21 and the Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), besides fixing gross domestic product (GDP) and other growth targets for the next fiscal year..

The prime minister emphasized upon the need for ensuring close and seamless coordination among the federal and provincial governments during finalization and implementation of the development projects.

He also underscored the need for employing technology to monitor the progress of ongoing projects. He stressed on ensuring public participation in the development process through provision of real time information and getting their feedback on the status of the projects' implementation.

The prime minister directed that the biannual meetings of the National Economic Council be ensured to review the progress of PSDP projects.

The meeting reviewed the state of economy during the current fiscal year and the outlook for the upcoming one.

It approved the GDP growth target along with sectoral growth projections of agriculture, industry and services for the fiscal year 2020-21. The Macroeconomic Framework for the proposed Annual Plan 2020-21 was also approved.

It was informed that it was the first time that the PSDP included only those projects that had already been approved by the relevant forums, which was strictly in accordance with the best practices of planning. It would ensure fast implementation of the PSDP projects, with optimum utilization leading to economic growth.

While reviewing the progress of PSDP 2019-20, it was noted that various initiatives taken by the Federal Government had contributed towards expediting the development process by timely implementation of critical development schemes. The initiatives included enhancing sanctioning powers of the Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) from Rs 60 million to Rs 2 billion, the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) from Rs 3 billion to Rs 10 billion, and the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) above Rs 10 billion, quarterly authorizations without originating demand, real time information on expenditures, and establishment of Public Private Partnership Authorities to facilitate involvement of the private sector in complementing the development process.

It was informed that 149 projects costing Rs 827 billion would likely to be completed by June 30, 2020.

The meeting was apprised that the PSDP projects for FY 2020-21 were especially focusing on development of less-developed areas of the country including Balochistan, merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.\867