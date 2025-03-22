Open Menu

Gov’t Prioritizing National Security And Public Relief: Barrister Aqeel Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Saturday emphasized that the government’s priority is to protect the public’s interests while maintaining national stability.

Talking to private news channel, he highlighted the government's efforts to build consensus among all political parties regarding fight against terror.

He stressed that the government is engaging both allies and opposition to ensure national security and public interest remain top priorities.

Barrister Aqeel Malik pointed out that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has promised to hold an All Parties Conference (APC) after Eid.

The conference aims to bring together all stakeholders to discuss national security and find long-term solutions.

He noted that the government has taken significant steps to curb terrorism through intelligence-sharing and coordinated operations.

"We are united against terrorism. All political parties agree that national security cannot be compromised," he added.

The minister also addressed concerns about the opposition’s role, stating that the government has invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to participate in critical discussions.

He acknowledged the need for greater engagement but highlighted that the government remains open to dialogue.

On public relief, Barrister Aqeel Malik said the government is implementing reforms to reduce the burden on citizens.

These include controlling fuel prices, lowering electricity costs, and ensuring transparency in tax policies.

