Gov’t Prioritizing National Security And Public Relief: Barrister Aqeel Malik
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Saturday emphasized that the government’s priority is to protect the public’s interests while maintaining national stability.
Talking to private news channel, he highlighted the government's efforts to build consensus among all political parties regarding fight against terror.
He stressed that the government is engaging both allies and opposition to ensure national security and public interest remain top priorities.
Barrister Aqeel Malik pointed out that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has promised to hold an All Parties Conference (APC) after Eid.
The conference aims to bring together all stakeholders to discuss national security and find long-term solutions.
He noted that the government has taken significant steps to curb terrorism through intelligence-sharing and coordinated operations.
"We are united against terrorism. All political parties agree that national security cannot be compromised," he added.
The minister also addressed concerns about the opposition’s role, stating that the government has invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to participate in critical discussions.
He acknowledged the need for greater engagement but highlighted that the government remains open to dialogue.
On public relief, Barrister Aqeel Malik said the government is implementing reforms to reduce the burden on citizens.
These include controlling fuel prices, lowering electricity costs, and ensuring transparency in tax policies.
Recent Stories
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development
UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination
ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025
Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak
Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver
Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!
Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gov’t prioritizing national security and public relief: Barrister Aqeel Malik2 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss preparations for upcoming matriculation examinations2 minutes ago
-
PA Speaker visits district jail Kasur2 minutes ago
-
In fresh incident of highway robbery, truck robbed off 30 tons ghee3 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Women University celebrates Pakistan Day13 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Ali a.s. main procession culminates13 minutes ago
-
Eid Shopping gains momentum in Sukkur3 hours ago
-
Musadik Malik urges unified global action to combat water scarcity amid climate pressures3 hours ago
-
Kite flying banned at Kohat3 hours ago
-
RCCI urges govt to review changes in Net Metering policy3 hours ago
-
PM arrives after concluding visit to KSA3 hours ago
-
Girl student found dead in Mansehra school3 hours ago