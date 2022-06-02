Govt prioritizing promotion of foreign investment: PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) , June 2 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said promoting foreign investment in Pakistan was one of the top priorities of his government.

PM Sharif, who is on a three-day visit to Turkey, stated this in a meeting with a delegation of a Turkish company Sutas Group headed by its board President Muharrem Yilmaz.

The prime minister said the government was removing the hurdles faced by investors during the last four years.

He said the government was ensuring employment opportunities and setting up industries in the country.

The delegation of Sutas Group expressed deep interest in investing in the dairy sector in Pakistan.

The prime minister issued directives to the concerned Pakistani authorities to extend cooperation to the Sutas Group.