Govt Prioritizing Provision Of Education To Women: Karman Bangash

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:31 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher Education and Information, Kamran Khan Bangash Tuesday said that women education was a challenge but the provincial government would utilize all available resources to provide education to all women

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ):Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher Education and Information, Kamran Khan Bangash Tuesday said that women education was a challenge but the provincial government would utilize all available resources to provide education to all women.

He said this during signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWUP) with Hasssan Foundation for construction of a Hostel building.

The MoU was signed by Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana and Dr. Mukhtar Khan, Cardiologist, USA, MD. FACC, Chairman Hassan Foundation. Dr. Shahida Khan, Neonatologist and Director ICU Huron valley Hospital, USA and Finance Manager Hassan Foundation and Advisor to CM for Food, Mr. Khaliq-ur-Rehman was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Bangash said that the VC SBBWUP has proved that nothing was impossible if the determination was strong. He said that the entire administration of the university had successfully managed to achieve the initiatives taken and we ensure our constant support.

The private and stable institutions like Hassan Foundation should step forward and facilitate government organizations by initiating partnerships and focus on quality.

"Our youth should focus on soft skills and digitalization and females can work from home to contribute in the economy of the country" VC Dr. Razia Sultana thanked the chairperson of Hassan Foundation said that this was the first time that a private organization had offered its services for the university which was highly commendable.

She said that all financial resources for construction of Hostel Building and its infrastructure will be provide by Hassan Foundation. She said current three hostel building accommodate students belonging to far flung areas of the province.

The Chairman, Hassan Foundation stated that it was a great feeling for the entire team to serve for Pakistan. He said that gender discrimination should be evicted from the community and everyone should work collectively for the betterment of the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

