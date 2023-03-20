UrduPoint.com

Govt Prioritizing Steps To Facilitate Investors, Industrialists: PM

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 06:37 PM

Govt prioritizing steps to facilitate investors, industrialists: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the government was taking steps on priority basis to provide all possible facilities to the investors and industrialists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the government was taking steps on priority basis to provide all possible facilities to the investors and industrialists.

He said there were immense opportunities for investment in information and technology, industry, energy, communication and infrastructure sectors of the country.

The prime minister was talking to Dawlance Chairman Fatih Kemal Ebiclioglu, who along with a delegation called on him, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, Minister for Board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, PM's Special Assistant Jahanzaib Khan, relevant officials and Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci also attended the meeting.

The prime minister observed that the destruction caused by the earthquake in Turkiye during February had no precedent in the recent past, adding that they were grieved over such scale of devastation.

He said Pakistan immediately sent rescue, relief and medical teams to Turkiye and the relief goods were still being sent to the quake-hit country.

The prime minister reiterated that the people of Pakistan would fully support their Turkish brothers and sisters in the difficult time as Turkiye had always stood by them in hard times.

The delegation apprised the prime minister that huge investment was being made on the Dawlance unit already functioning in Pakistan, so that energy-efficient products could be produced with the use of the latest technology.

Moreover, a strategy was being mulled to transform the Dawlance production plant in Pakistan into a regional export hub. After Karachi, Dawlance had also established a research and development center in the National University of Sciences and Technology in Islamabad that would serve as a liaison between academia and industry.

The center would also help in capacity building, besides providing technical assistance to the engineers.

The delegation further apprised that Arcelik, a Turkish household industry, had been providing internships to Pakistani students in Turkiye for the last two years which was not only preparing them for the requirements of the industry besides, a number of students were employed in that company.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to resolve all the operational issues of Dawlance and expressed good wishes for the delegation.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Earthquake Prime Minister Technology Company Hub February National University Media All Government Industry Dawlance

Recent Stories

Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan Agreements Remain Key to ..

Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan Agreements Remain Key to Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement - ..

4 minutes ago
 West Working to Undermine 3+3 Format on South Cauc ..

West Working to Undermine 3+3 Format on South Caucasus - Lavrov

4 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks ..

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks at Copenhagen Climate Ministe ..

55 minutes ago
 Ghulam Gulzar demands probe into Chattisinghpora, ..

Ghulam Gulzar demands probe into Chattisinghpora, all other IIOJK massacres by g ..

4 minutes ago
 COMSTECH organizes training on Randomized Clinical ..

COMSTECH organizes training on Randomized Clinical Trials in Uganda

5 minutes ago
 Palestinian PM blasts 'racism' of Israeli minister ..

Palestinian PM blasts 'racism' of Israeli minister

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.