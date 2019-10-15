Govt priority for conducive environment for strengthening economy: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI government has its priority to provide conducive environment for strengthening the economy that would promote trade and industry

According to spokesman of the minister, he said the statement of Chaudhry Fawad was presented out of the context.

The minister implied to say that the government wanted to create job opportunities in the private sector in order to boost trade and industrial sector which would bring employment.

"Chaudhry Fawad asked to abolish those institutions that have no direct role in stability of the national economy rather they are a burden on the country's economy," he remarked.

The spokesman said that to bring an end of these institutions and reduce the government share is the part of PTI's incumbent government austerity drive.

In modern democracy, he said that the trend to lessen the government share in job sector was gaining momentum in order to decrease pressure on the economy.