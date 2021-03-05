Govt priority to strengthen, empower national institutions: Qadri

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noorul Haq Qadri Friday said it was topmost priority of the incumbent government to strengthen and empower the national institutions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to make the country as a model and ideological welfare state to provide speedy justice and bring change in living standard of the common man, he said talking to ptv.

The minister said the government under dynamic leadership of Imran Khan was courageous to continue ongoing accountability process across the board against the corrupts and plunderers.

Replying to a question, he said apparently, it looked that Pakistan Peoples Party leadership was involved in horse-trading and polluting the country's politics by buying votes in the Senate elections.