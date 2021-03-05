UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Priority To Strengthen, Empower National Institutions: Qadri

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 11:40 PM

Govt priority to strengthen, empower national institutions: Qadri

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noorul Haq Qadri Friday said it was topmost priority of the incumbent government to strengthen and empower the national institutions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to make the country as a model and ideological welfare state to provide speedy justice and bring change in living standard of the common man, he said talking to ptv.

The minister said the government under dynamic leadership of Imran Khan was courageous to continue ongoing accountability process across the board against the corrupts and plunderers.

Replying to a question, he said apparently, it looked that Pakistan Peoples Party leadership was involved in horse-trading and polluting the country's politics by buying votes in the Senate elections.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Senate Man Pakistan Peoples Party Government PTV

Recent Stories

India allots 68 percent of flights to GCC in new s ..

2 hours ago

Italy's INMI, Russia's Gamaleya Institute Discuss ..

21 minutes ago

EU to Keep Blocking Vaccine Exports Until Manufact ..

21 minutes ago

Motorway Police resolved 97% complaints received o ..

21 minutes ago

US hiring surges in February as Democrats move on ..

1 hour ago

Milan Fashion Week: Optimistic trends for next win ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.