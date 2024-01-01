Open Menu

Govt-private Sector Liaison, Crucial For Economic Development: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said that the development model, featuring a close liaison between the government and private sector, could yield positive results for national economic growth.

The prime minister, interacting with the business community at the Business Facilitation Center (BFC), said the enhanced interaction between the business community and the government, would help enhance employment opportunities, taxation as well as GDP growth.

Lauding the idea of the BFC, he said the Federal government would also play its part by establishing a liaison with the facility that would also be extended to Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

He also assured the federal government's all-out facilitation for the business sector through multiple measures.

Prime Minister Kakar appreciated the efforts by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for the facilitation of business sector as well as the role of the Punjab chief secretary and other provincial secretaries in the BFC's establishment that would serve as one-window facility for the business community.

