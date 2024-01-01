Open Menu

Govt-private Sector Liaison Crucial For Economic Development: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2024 | 08:28 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said that the development model, featuring a close liaison between the government and private sector, could yield positive results for national economic growth

The prime minister, interacting with the business community at the Business Facilitation Center (BFC), said the enhanced interaction between the business community and the government, would help increase employment opportunities, taxation as well as GDP growth.

He said that owing to the mutual cooperation between the government and the business community, the country was heading towards achieving economic stability and revival.

Lauding the idea of the BFC, he said the Federal government would also play its part by establishing a liaison with the facility that would also be extended to Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

He also assured the federal government’s all-out facilitation for the business sector through multiple measures.

The prime minister said that the establishment of the institutions like Lahore's BFC in other cities, would be beneficial for the national economy.

He said that the facilitation of business community was among the priorities of the federal and provincial governments.

During the visit, the prime minister was briefed about the functioning of the facilitation center.

Prime Minister Kakar appreciated the efforts by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for facilitation of the business sector as well as the role of the Punjab chief secretary and other provincial secretaries in the BFC’s establishment that would serve as a one-window facility for the business community.

