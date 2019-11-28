UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt, Private Sector Should Jointly Fight Breast Cancer: Samina Arif Alvi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 03:21 PM

Govt, private sector should jointly fight breast cancer: Samina Arif Alvi

The first lady of Pakistan Samina Arif Alvi on Thursday saidPakistan ranks highest amongstbreast cancer affected countries in all of Asia

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) The first lady of Pakistan Samina Arif Alvi on Thursday saidPakistan ranks highest amongstbreast cancer affected countries in all of Asia.The government and masses should join hands to tackle the menace of breast cancer whichhasbecome a leading cause of deaths in women, she said.Speaking at a Breast Cancer Awareness Session organized by Islamabad Women's ChamberofCommerce and Industry (IWCCI), she said that the Government is trying to maximize thepossibilities of early detection of breast cancer to save lives.Ms.

Alvi said that there are more than 80 percent chances of a complete survival if the cancerisdiagnosed at an early stage.An estimated 90,000 cases are being annually reported in our country, and over 40,000deaths arecaused by it which is disturbing, she said, adding that one in every nine Pakistani womendevelops breast cancer at some stage of her life, she informed.

Speaking at the occasion, Samina Fazil, founder President IWCCI, Farida Rashid PresidentIWCCI and others said according to a study by the World Health Organisation, breast cancerremains the most common of all cancers that impact people, particularly women, across theworld.They said that we want to educate women and encourage them to talk about this disease asshyness can be fatal while early diagnosis can save lives and make a difference in whichculturalrestrictions and poverty is a major hurdle.Samina Fazil advised all the women to be cautious about any initial abnormality andcomplicationand to women above 40 years of age to have mammography once a year to make breastcancer adisease of past.

She also advised all the stakeholders to be a part of this national cause.She also highlighted the key role of women in the development and prosperity of the countrysaying that they deserve better health cover.--

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Rashid Women Breast Cancer Cancer All Government Industry Asia Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Pacer Abbas to play 2nd test match against Austral ..

8 minutes ago

ROC Says to Work Hard to Ensure Russian Athletes C ..

5 minutes ago

Kazakh President Signs Law Punishing Minors' Invol ..

5 minutes ago

Agriculture machinery imports decrease by 25.07% i ..

5 minutes ago

ECB lending pace picks up in October

4 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Meet Wi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.