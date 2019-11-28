Govt, private sector should jointly fight breast cancer: Samina Arif Alvi

The first lady of Pakistan Samina Arif Alvi on Thursday saidPakistan ranks highest amongstbreast cancer affected countries in all of Asia

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) The first lady of Pakistan Samina Arif Alvi on Thursday saidPakistan ranks highest amongstbreast cancer affected countries in all of Asia.The government and masses should join hands to tackle the menace of breast cancer whichhasbecome a leading cause of deaths in women, she said.Speaking at a Breast Cancer Awareness Session organized by Islamabad Women's ChamberofCommerce and Industry (IWCCI), she said that the Government is trying to maximize thepossibilities of early detection of breast cancer to save lives.Ms.

Alvi said that there are more than 80 percent chances of a complete survival if the cancerisdiagnosed at an early stage.An estimated 90,000 cases are being annually reported in our country, and over 40,000deaths arecaused by it which is disturbing, she said, adding that one in every nine Pakistani womendevelops breast cancer at some stage of her life, she informed.

Speaking at the occasion, Samina Fazil, founder President IWCCI, Farida Rashid PresidentIWCCI and others said according to a study by the World Health Organisation, breast cancerremains the most common of all cancers that impact people, particularly women, across theworld.They said that we want to educate women and encourage them to talk about this disease asshyness can be fatal while early diagnosis can save lives and make a difference in whichculturalrestrictions and poverty is a major hurdle.Samina Fazil advised all the women to be cautious about any initial abnormality andcomplicationand to women above 40 years of age to have mammography once a year to make breastcancer adisease of past.

She also advised all the stakeholders to be a part of this national cause.She also highlighted the key role of women in the development and prosperity of the countrysaying that they deserve better health cover.--