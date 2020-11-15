Govt, private sectors should play their role to reduce inflation: FCCI president

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed has said that the government as well as private sectors should play their role to overcome the challenge of inflation,In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that there was a vast gap between supply and demand in the market due to which not only industrial, commercial and business sectors were facing problems but life of common man had also been disturbed.

He said that the efforts of the government to revive the economy were commendable. However, immediate steps were needed to reduce inflation in the country. He expressed satisfaction over appreciation of Pakistani rupee against Dollar and said that value of dollar had depreciated up to Rs 9 in the last few months, which has reduced the burden of foreign debt on the country up to Rs 900 billion.