Govt Promotes Air Vice Marshal Hamid Randhawa To Air Marshal's Rank

Govt promotes Air Vice Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa to Air Marshal's rank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The government of Pakistan has promoted Air Vice Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa to the rank of Air Marshal.

Air Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa was commissioned in general duty pilot or GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in June, 1988, said a PAF media release.

During his illustrious career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base.

In his staff appointments, he has served as Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Safety) and Personal Staff Officer to Chief of the Air Staff.

He has also performed his duties as Air Officer Commanding PAF academy, Asghar Khan and Additional Secretary at Ministry of Defence.

Presently, he is serving as Inspector General Air Force at Air Headquarters.

He is a graduate of Combat Commanders' school and National Defence University, Islamabad.

He is a recipient of Tamgha-i- Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

