Govt Promotes PAF Officers To The Rank Of Air Marshal, Air Vice Marshal

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Government of Pakistan has promoted Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to the rank of Air Marshal; while, 10 Air Commodores have been promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal.

According to PAF, The promoted Air Officers from GD(P) branch included Air Vice Marshal Amir Rasheed, Air Vice Marshal S Fauad Masud Hatmi, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Jamal Arshad, Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Sarfraz, Air Vice Marshal Kazim Hammad,Air Vice Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar, said a press release.

Whereas promoted Air Officers from the Engineering branch were Air Vice Marshal Irfan Zaheer, Air Vice Marshal Asif Maqsood, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Amir Hayat.

More Stories From Pakistan

