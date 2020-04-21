UrduPoint.com
Govt Promoting Agriculture On Priority Basis: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:40 PM

Govt promoting agriculture on priority basis: Minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :-:Provincial Minster for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Tuesday the PTI-led government was promoting agriculture on priority basis aimed at enhancing per acre yield of wheat and paddy crops, and obtaining food autarchy.

The Minister was addressing farmer community after inaugurating wheat harvesting drive, here on Tuesday. Under the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government had launched "Agriculture Emergency" a national programme for enhancing profitability through increasing productivity of wheat and rice in Punjab.

Under Agriculture Emergency programme the Punjab government was spending Rs. 12 billion for wheat and Rs. 6 billion for paddy crop in Punjab, the Minister disclosed.

Ch. Akhlaq was of the opinion that programe would help in bringing revolutionary changes in life style of farmer community and strengthen their economic condition.

"The agriculture sector is backbone of our national economy," he said and stressed upon the farmers that they should adopt modern and scientific techniques for enhancing the per acre yield wheat and paddy crops not only for attaining food autarchy but also increasing their income.

Director Agriculture (Extension) Gujranwala Division Ch. Javaid Iqbal and Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) District Sialkot Abdul Sami Tahir also speak on the occasion. A large number of farmers attended the wheat harvest launching ceremony.

