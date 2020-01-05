UrduPoint.com
Govt Promoting Anti Traditional Steps At Grass Root Level

Sun 05th January 2020 | 02:40 PM

Govt promoting anti traditional steps at grass root level

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that for the progress and prosperity of country the PTI-led government was promoting anti traditional steps at grass root level.

Talking to different delegations on Sunday at PTI Secretariat the Provincial Minister said that like Federal government the Punjab Administration would excel in economic development adding that year 2020 will be the year of elimination poverty and unemployment whereas the general public will get fruits of economic progress.

Ansar Majeed Niazi said that with an amount Rs.1.5 billion skilled Program has begun under 1,50,000 unemployment youth will be trained adding that gradually the number will be increased up to 1 million annually.

Minster said that Punjab has taken off from the launching pad of development adding that government was making 10 special Economic Zones in the province of which the federal government has given approval of 6c Zones.

Ansar Majeed said that three technical Universities will set in the province whereas Industrial Estates will e set up others cities, he said and added that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Quaid e Azam Apparel Park in March.

Loans Rs. 6 Billion are being given to the business running under Small Industries , the minister further added.

