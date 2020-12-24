UrduPoint.com
Govt Promoting Culture Of Electoral Reforms To Ensure Transparency: Faisal Javed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 01:37 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Thursday said that his government under the party manifesto was promoting a culture of electoral reforms and proposed amendments in the election laws to make voting process more transparent

PTI government under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to hold Senate elections with an open balloting instead of secret ballot to end horse trading and ensure more transparency, he said while speaking to a Private news channel.

Faisal said the incumbent government wanted to implement proposed reforms with consensus of other political parties and government would respect the Supreme court (SC) orders for 'open or secret balloting' for Senate elections.

He said a constitutional amendment was required to change the mode of the Senate election from secret ballot to open vote as Imran Khan categorically said that he wanted elections in Pakistan which would be free and fair so that the "loser accepts their defeat" instead of leveling rigging allegations.

He said PTI will end this corrupt and decaying system to build a new foundations of justice and equity.

He said it is a commitment of Imran Khan that we would build a welfare state where the rule of law and transparency are guaranteed to all citizens.

Replying a question, Senator expressed his confidence that with the implementation of electoral reforms, the country would witness a norm among the political parties to have faith in the polling process and accept the results.

