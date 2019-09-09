Govt promoting 'ease of doing business' culture: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the government was successfully promoting the culture of 'Ease of Doing Business' for establishing a strong industrial based national economy and increasing exports as well

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the government was successfully promoting the culture of 'Ease of Doing Business' for establishing a strong industrial based national economy and increasing exports as well.

Addressing a press conference at Anwaar Club Sialkot, she said the textile sector had been playing a role of backbone in strengthening the national economy. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had focused on the promotion of textile sector by providing a special package of maximum trade and export related incentives.

She said the government was committed to make all out sincere efforts to give a boost to the inherited sick economy of the country.

Dr. Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed a special task force, headed by senior economist Ahsan Bashir, to flourish the textile industry by taking all the stakeholders on board. The task force would recommend direly needed positive steps for the revival of textile industry besides, following the PM Imran Khan's policy of ease of doing business, she said.

She said that ease of doing business was the policy which carried amicable solutions to the revival of inherited sick economy in Pakistan.

Dr Firdous said that government's policies would be helpful in establishing strong industrial base in the country, besides developing good working relationships between the employers and the employees as well.

She said the government would also announce "One Window Operation" facilities for the industrial sector, besides making sincere efforts for protecting the rights of everyone, especially the traders, industrialists, exporters, industrial workers and labourers. "There will be no compromise on the rights of workers," she remarked.

She said that strong industrial base was also vital for boosting and increasing the national exports, adding that all impediments would be removed from the way of promotion of textile exports.

She assured that all problems of textile sector would be resolved amicably.

The SAPM said that economic and industrial boost was top of the economical agenda of the government, for which, the government was taking the business community into confidence.

She said the biggest challenge for the government was to prevent Pakistan from becoming a bank defaulter.

The special assisstant said the government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was making hectic efforts to boost national economy, besides removing all hurdles in this way.

Dr Firdous said the government was fully aware of the problems of business community and making sincere efforts for their early solution.

Replying to a question, she said talks between the Taliban and the United States should continue for sustainable peace in the region.