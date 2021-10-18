UrduPoint.com

Govt Promoting Muslims' Heritage Of Calligraphy: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that Punjab government is actively working for the promotion of calligraphy art in the province as this art is the heritage of Muslims.

He expressed these views during his visit to a calligraphy exhibition at Al-Hamra Art Gallery. He saw calligraphy art pieces of 400 calligraphers participating across the country in the calligraphy competition being organized in connection with Ashra Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH).

The CM took keen interest in the calligraphy art pieces of Ism-e-Muhammad (PBUH).

In the exhibition 450 art pieces of calligraphy were displayed.

Usman Buzdar lauded the different mediums of calligraphy and gave away medals to the position holders of the calligraphy competition including Zubair Akram, Amjad Alvi, Saeed Naz and Habib Ullah, Anwar Zaib from Peshawar, Ammar Iqbal from Multan and Waqas Yahya from Kasur.

Secretary Information Raja Jahangir Anwar presented a beautiful art piece of Ism-e-Muhammad (PBUH) to the CM. Provincial Minister of Culture Khayal Ahmed Castro, Secretary Auqaf, DGPR and a large number of people were also present.

