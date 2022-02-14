UrduPoint.com

Govt. Promoting Quality Education For Sustainable Economic Development, Prosperity: PM Adviser

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Oversees Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Muhammad Ayub Afridi here on Monday said the government was promoting quality education, science and technology for sustainable economic growth and development in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Oversees Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Muhammad Ayub Afridi here on Monday said the government was promoting quality education, science and technology for sustainable economic growth and development in the country.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the newly constructed school of the Overseas Pakistan Foundation (OPF) here, Ayub Afridi said education plays key role in reformation of the society besides development of the nation and the sector of vital importance was being promoted to achieve new heights of prosperity besides preparing students for future's challenges.

"Education empowers students to excel in life and achieve their set goals for progress of Pakistan," he said adding, our religion had also laid great emphasis on education and it was our collective responsibility to equip children with ornament of education, science and technology to accelerate pace of economic growth.

Ayub Afridi said children were future of Pakistan and it was collective responsibility as parents, teachers and academia to focus on their character-building and career counseling imperative to explore their hidden talent besides enabling them to excel in their selected professions.

PM's aide said the government for the first time has constitutionally empowered oversees Pakistanis by giving right to vote to them through a landmark constitutional amendment passed by the incumbent government.

"The right to vote was the longstanding demand of overseas Pakistanis that was fulfilled by the incumbent Government and thus included them in decision-making process", he remarked.

He underscored the need for utilizing the knowledge, skills and expertise of expatriates Pakistanis to expedite pace of economic development and generate employment opportunities.

The adviser said OPF was doing an excellent job in providing quality education to children of overseas Pakistanis and people at their doorsteps through its state-of-art educational network.

He said OPF was facilitating people of Pakistan in different ways including getting of jobs, micro loans, skills trainings and linking them with different reputable organizations through a comprehensive database.

The adviser highly appreciated OPF for constructing a modern school equipped with latest facilities for provision of quality education to students of Peshawar.

Federal Secretary Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Ashrat Ali, Managing Director OPF, Dr Amer Sheikh, students and faculty members also attended the meeting. The adviser visited different sections of the school and lauded facilities for students there.

