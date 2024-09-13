Open Menu

Govt Promoting Regional Sports: CM Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s advisor for sports and youth affairs, Syed Fakhar Jihan here Friday said the provincial government was promoting regional sports to engage youth in healthy activities.

He was talking to the national athlete and gold medalist of the Mixed Martial Arts Asian Championship, Zia Mashwani who called on him here.

The sports adviser, Syed Fakhar Jihan felicitated the national athlete for winning the gold medal in the Asian Championship besides giving overall excellent performances and also handed over a cash prize of Rs. 0.5 million.

Member Provincial Assembly, Iftikhar Mashwani, Sports Secretary Matiullah, Director General Sports Abdul Nasser, and Director Youth Affairs Dr.

Noman Mujahid were also present.

The advisor appreciated the outstanding performance of the national athlete in the Asian Championship and praised him for bringing the name of the country and the province to light.

The Pakistani mixed martial arts fighter knocked out his strong Indian opponent in one minute in the recently held Asian Championship in Lahore.

Sports advisor Syed Fakhar Jihan said that Zia Mashwani is a talented fighter and made his country famous by winning many competitions abroad. During the meeting, Zia Mashwani thanked the government for encouraging him.

