Govt promoting rich culture internationally: Mushaal

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Monday said the present government was promoting and showcasing Pakistan’s rich culture, traditions, and heritage internationally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Monday said the present government was promoting and showcasing Pakistan’s rich culture, traditions, and heritage internationally.

Addressing a ceremony, the chairperson who is wife of Kashmiri detained leader Yasin Malik, said that Pakistan had a diverse history, culture and also strong cultural heritage.

The country’s culture would play a vital role in national identification, she added.

She emphasized the need to protect and respect the culture and traditions, adding that the steps should be taken to preserve culture and national heritage for larger interest.

It was our foremost priority to promote cultural sector for its betterment, she maintained.

Mushaal Hussein said, “We have to preserve the cultural heritage of Pakistan for future generations.”

Commenting on plight in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), she said that extremism was rising in India every passing day and also termed India a terrorist state besides minorities in Pakistan were enjoying their all basic and fundamental rights.

The chairperson said that India was perpetrating atrocities and barbarism on innocent Kashmiri people, who were continuing their struggle to get right to self-determination.