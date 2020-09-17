Govt promoting sports activities at all levels in the country: Fehmida Mirza

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza said that the federal government was playing role for promoting sports activities at national, provincial and regional level in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza said that the federal government was playing role for promoting sports activities at national, provincial and regional level in the country.

In an exclusive talk with ptv on Thursday she said that all stakeholders including Pakistan Sports board (PSB), Olympic associations, coaching centers and sports federations have to come on same page for its revival and promotion.

She said that after a period of seven years, it was decided that all the previous administrative and financial issues of stakeholders would be streamlined through their capacity building and up-gradation in view of forthcoming SAF Games in the country.

The government was introducing reforms within various sports federations and to this effect, a committee comprising on provincial sports minister was constituted to look into such matters at grass roots level, she expressed.