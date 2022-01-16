UrduPoint.com

Govt Promoting Sports Among Youth: Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Govt promoting sports among youth: Farrukh Habib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that Kamyab Jawan sports drive had been started in line with the Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to promote sports in the country.

Addressing the closing ceremony of 42nd National Kabaddi Championship at Punjab Stadium, he said that under this sports drive, sports activities were being held in all grounds across the country.

A talent drive was being started under which 12 games were related to men and 10 to women and added that best talented players would be picked from 25 regions. He said that selected talented players would be trained in 12 sports academies being constructed under 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' besides a high performance academy.

Farrukh Habib said that under Kamyab Jawan Programme, a complete system had been evolved to train and promote players from grassroots level. He said that players would be trained to perform at national and international levels.

He said that during three years, Punjab Sports Ministry had increased the playing grounds to 100 percent. A centre of excellence was also being constructed for hockey besides a high performance academy, he added.

State Minister said that a squash academy and two high performance cricket academies were also being built in Sialkot and Faisalabad. He said that in past no government took any step to bring youth and sports closer.

Farrukh Habib said, "Sports not only develop positive approach but make human mind healthy and strong." He said that on the same venue in 2020, Pakistan Kabaddi team became world champion.

State Minister also distributed prizes among the winners of the final Kabaddi match.

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation President Chaudhary Shafay Hussain and others were also present.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 42nd Kabaddi championship was held in collaboration with Kamyab Jawan Programme, Higher education Commission and Kabaddi Federation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Hockey Squash Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister World Sports Punjab Kabaddi Same Sialkot Women HEC Sunday 2020 All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

11 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

20 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

20 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

20 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.