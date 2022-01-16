Govt promoting sports among youth: Farrukh Habib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that Kamyab Jawan sports drive had been started in line with the Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to promote sports in the country.

Addressing the closing ceremony of 42nd National Kabaddi Championship at Punjab Stadium, he said that under this sports drive, sports activities were being held in all grounds across the country.

A talent drive was being started under which 12 games were related to men and 10 to women and added that best talented players would be picked from 25 regions. He said that selected talented players would be trained in 12 sports academies being constructed under 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' besides a high performance academy.

Farrukh Habib said that under Kamyab Jawan Programme, a complete system had been evolved to train and promote players from grassroots level. He said that players would be trained to perform at national and international levels.

He said that during three years, Punjab Sports Ministry had increased the playing grounds to 100 percent. A centre of excellence was also being constructed for hockey besides a high performance academy, he added.

State Minister said that a squash academy and two high performance cricket academies were also being built in Sialkot and Faisalabad. He said that in past no government took any step to bring youth and sports closer.

Farrukh Habib said, "Sports not only develop positive approach but make human mind healthy and strong." He said that on the same venue in 2020, Pakistan Kabaddi team became world champion.

State Minister also distributed prizes among the winners of the final Kabaddi match.

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation President Chaudhary Shafay Hussain and others were also present.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 42nd Kabaddi championship was held in collaboration with Kamyab Jawan Programme, Higher education Commission and Kabaddi Federation.